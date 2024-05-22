Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,813 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 169.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tenable by 64.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

