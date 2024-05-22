Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

