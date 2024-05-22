Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

