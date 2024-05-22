StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $297,264.32 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.