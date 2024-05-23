Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

