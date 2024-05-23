Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.59, a PEG ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

