InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Get InMode alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Trading Down 8.8 %

Institutional Trading of InMode

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $980.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in InMode by 13,923.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.