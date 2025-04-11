TerrAscend (TSNDF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s rivals have a beta of -19.59, meaning that their average share price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 323 262 606 34 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 66.58%. Given TerrAscend’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.04 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.47

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

