NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is PGGM Investments’ 4th Largest Position

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,873,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $251,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

