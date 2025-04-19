Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $121.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after buying an additional 832,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $98,720,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

