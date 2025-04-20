Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Preferred Bank worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

