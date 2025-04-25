DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,754,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

