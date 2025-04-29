Brokers Set Expectations for Aecon Group Q4 Earnings

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.90.

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.26. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.