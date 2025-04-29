UBS Group Boosts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.40

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $3.10 to $3.40 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

trivago Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 1.55. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in trivago by 150.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

