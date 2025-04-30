11,337 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

