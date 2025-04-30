AppYea (APYP) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Risk & Volatility
AppYea has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea’s peers have a beta of 2.70, indicating that their average share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares AppYea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppYea
|N/A
|N/A
|-269.35%
|AppYea Competitors
|-636.42%
|-109.00%
|-16.41%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AppYea and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppYea
|N/A
|-$1.82 million
|-1.25
|AppYea Competitors
|$17.79 billion
|$162.06 million
|57.73
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
AppYea peers beat AppYea on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
AppYea Company Profile
AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.
