AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.74 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.22 ($0.28). Approximately 400,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 199,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.38 ($0.29).

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

