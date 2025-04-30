IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the March 31st total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. IP Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.