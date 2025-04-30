NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

