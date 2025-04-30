Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Drops By 60.0%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAY opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $110.87.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.9649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

