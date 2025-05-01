Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,957,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 178,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,495,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 112,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 79,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 5,006,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,818 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

