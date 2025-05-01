Barclays PLC Increases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.