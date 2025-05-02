Genus (LON:GNS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

GNS stock opened at GBX 1,921.54 ($25.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.42. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,424 ($18.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,155 ($28.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genus will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genus news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($23.00), for a total value of £345,628.77 ($459,185.29). 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

