Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$0.65 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDZ opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. Kidoz has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of -1.69.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

