Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$0.65 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kidoz Price Performance
KIDZ opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. Kidoz has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of -1.69.
Kidoz Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.