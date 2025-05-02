Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.80 price objective on Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Silver X Mining Stock Down 6.5 %
CVE:AGX opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. Silver X Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
About Silver X Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver X Mining
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What is a support level?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.