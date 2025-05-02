Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.80 price objective on Silver X Mining (CVE:AGXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver X Mining Stock Down 6.5 %

CVE:AGX opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. Silver X Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

