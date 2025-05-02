TD Securities Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY)

TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Faraday Copper stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$168.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Faraday Copper Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, United States. The Company’s projects include Copper Creek Project and Contact Copper Project. The Copper Creek Project is a three-kilometer-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.