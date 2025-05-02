TD Securities Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY)

TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Faraday Copper Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of Faraday Copper stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$168.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
