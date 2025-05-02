Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Interfor Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE:IFP opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.07. The firm has a market cap of C$714.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$12.84 and a 52-week high of C$21.44.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,820.14. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

