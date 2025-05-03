NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

DLNG stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

