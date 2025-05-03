Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 77.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

