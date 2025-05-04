Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, stable earnings, and a history of reliable performance. Named after the high-value blue chips in poker, these stocks are typically market leaders that pay regular dividends and can weather economic downturns. Investors often view them as lower-risk holdings that offer steady returns and moderate growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 165,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,322. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 7,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,151. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

