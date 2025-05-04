Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 37.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) was down 37.1% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 267,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average daily volume of 17,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Down 8.3 %
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.