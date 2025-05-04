FY2025 EPS Forecast for UFP Industries Decreased by Analyst

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.49. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 109.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

