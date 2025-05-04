Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Q3 Earnings

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIB

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. CGI has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CGI by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.