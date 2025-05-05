accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 496 ($6.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.85. The company has a market capitalization of £247.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.66 ($5.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 768.20 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About accesso Technology Group
