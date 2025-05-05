accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 496 ($6.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.85. The company has a market capitalization of £247.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.66 ($5.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 768.20 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

