Clarkson’s (CKN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 3,450 ($45.78) target price on the stock.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($67.34) to GBX 4,800 ($63.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CKN

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,190 ($42.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £982.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,630 ($34.90) and a one year high of GBX 4,675 ($62.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,516.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,822.20.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 38.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($39.34) per share, for a total transaction of £177,900 ($236,066.88). 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.