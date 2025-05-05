Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 44,752 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.63% of NETGEAR worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NETGEAR by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,448 shares of company stock worth $458,221. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $800.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.09.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

