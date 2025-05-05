Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kimball Electronics worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 270,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 251,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

KE opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

