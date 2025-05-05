Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.69% of Origin Bancorp worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 110,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

OBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

