Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Guggenheim

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

