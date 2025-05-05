Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIP

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

About Green Impact Partners

Shares of CVE:GIP opened at C$2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.17. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$6.00.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.