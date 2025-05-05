Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 target price on Green Impact Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GIP
Green Impact Partners Price Performance
About Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.