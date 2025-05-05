Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Twilio Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

