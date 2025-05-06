1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 265,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,244,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,205,530.76. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,576,598 shares of company stock worth $10,974,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.