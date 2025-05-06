Axon Enterprise (AXON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $585.67 million for the quarter.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

AXON stock opened at $621.40 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Axon Enterprise stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

