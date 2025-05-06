G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Trading Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.22 and last traded at C$14.19. Approximately 63,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 87,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

