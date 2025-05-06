Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 20,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 54,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

