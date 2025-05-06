iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF ( BATS:FIBR Free Report ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 15.72% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.