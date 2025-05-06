iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $87.05. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.26.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
