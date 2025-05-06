Leerink Partnrs Predicts Evolus’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Evolus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $119,286.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,710.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $60,147.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,597.46. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.