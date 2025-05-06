Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRQR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

PRQR stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

