Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 23,469 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Frew acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. This trade represents a 38.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

