Raymond James Has Negative Outlook for Methanex Q2 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Methanex Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$36.10 and a 52-week high of C$78.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Maloney purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.02. Also, Director Karine Delbarre acquired 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.07 per share, with a total value of C$57,368.72. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

